Evercore ISI Trims Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Target Price to $155.00

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GPC. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $167.13.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $141.72 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $168.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.82 and a 200-day moving average of $146.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.59%.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 148,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,515,000 after buying an additional 26,710 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,029,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $281,078,000 after buying an additional 431,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 227,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,501,000 after buying an additional 12,634 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

