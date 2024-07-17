ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 94.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ExlService by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,015,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,932,000 after purchasing an additional 180,928 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in ExlService by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,813,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,199,000 after acquiring an additional 291,734 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,817,000 after acquiring an additional 365,776 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in ExlService by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,725,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,922,000 after acquiring an additional 606,215 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ExlService by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,136,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,755,000 after acquiring an additional 13,160 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXLS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.14.

In related news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $367,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,280.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ExlService news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $367,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,280.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vivek Jetley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $121,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 333,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,108,887.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,272 shares of company stock valued at $3,944,273 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $34.46. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $436.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.81 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

