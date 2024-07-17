Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Exponent by 77.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,993 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Exponent by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Exponent by 261.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 40,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Exponent by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,219,000 after purchasing an additional 66,664 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exponent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $105.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 53.51 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.45. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.61 and a 12 month high of $106.10.

Exponent Announces Dividend

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. Exponent had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $137.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

Insider Activity at Exponent

In related news, insider Eric Guyer sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total value of $152,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,902.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric Guyer sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total value of $152,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,902.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total value of $670,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,737,505.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,067 shares of company stock valued at $4,734,995. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price target on Exponent from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

