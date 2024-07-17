Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Raised by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.3% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $116.06 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.76.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.41.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

