Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,658 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $116.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $457.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.13 and its 200-day moving average is $110.76.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.41.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

