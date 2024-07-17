FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $46.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $41.00. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.48% from the company’s previous close.

FBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hovde Group raised FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $40.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on FB Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of FB Financial in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on FB Financial from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.86.

FBK opened at $46.22 on Wednesday. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $46.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.23.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $107.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.84 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 15.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FB Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBK. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,199,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,172,000 after purchasing an additional 139,395 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,759,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,099,000 after buying an additional 40,394 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 25,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,610,000 after buying an additional 12,443 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 210,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,381,000 after buying an additional 28,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

