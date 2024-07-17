FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 28,901 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 66.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 28,901 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Alphabet from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.58.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $183.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.53. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,389,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,988 shares of company stock valued at $17,752,805. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

