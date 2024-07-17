Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Hits New 1-Year High at $93.12

Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $93.12 and last traded at $93.01, with a volume of 36671 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on Federal Signal in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Federal Signal Trading Up 5.5 %

The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Signal

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Federal Signal by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,618,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $395,330,000 after acquiring an additional 209,965 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Federal Signal by 6.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Federal Signal by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Federal Signal by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 13,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

