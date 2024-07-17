Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:FBTC) Shares Gap Up to $50.43

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:FBTC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $50.43, but opened at $54.98. Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund shares last traded at $54.86, with a volume of 842,132 shares traded.

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Trading Up 2.8 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,228,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,893,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund during the first quarter worth $21,882,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund in the first quarter worth $21,684,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $17,322,000.

About Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund

The Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC) using a Bitcoin price feed. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin.

