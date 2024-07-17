Fiduciary Family Office LLC Has $968,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fiduciary Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 153.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,081 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,742 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. AHL Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,785 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 290.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 270,065 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,250,000 after acquiring an additional 200,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.86.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $70.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $70.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.88. The stock has a market cap of $563.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,816,896.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,525,340 shares of company stock worth $953,023,399 over the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

