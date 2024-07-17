Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.17

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.17 and last traded at $39.13, with a volume of 166033 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.48.
FITB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.50 to $39.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.15.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.
In other news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $540,497.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $540,497.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 87,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 61,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 143,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,254,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.
