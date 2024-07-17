Financial Connections Group Inc. Sells 182 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Financial Connections Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.4% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.3% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 564,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,629 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 416.2% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 10,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 6.2% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Team Hewins LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 48,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,338,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $183.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $191.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.53.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,988 shares of company stock valued at $17,752,805. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.