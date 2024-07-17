Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the June 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.0 days.

Firan Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of FTGFF opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average of $3.66. Firan Technology Group has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $4.52.

Get Firan Technology Group alerts:

Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.46 million during the quarter.

About Firan Technology Group

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. The company operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. It offers semi additive process technologies, high density interconnect products, high temperature rigid flex printed, RF boards, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Firan Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firan Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.