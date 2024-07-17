First Capital Realty Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:FCR)

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

First Capital Realty Stock Performance

First Capital Realty has a 1 year low of C$18.60 and a 1 year high of C$22.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$20.86.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$182.89 million for the quarter.

