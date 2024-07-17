First National Financial Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.204 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

First National Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FN opened at C$36.90 on Wednesday. First National Financial has a one year low of C$32.86 and a one year high of C$41.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,813.50, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 16.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Get First National Financial alerts:

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First National Financial had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 36.66%. The business had revenue of C$518.05 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that First National Financial will post 3.734359 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on First National Financial from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FN

Insider Transactions at First National Financial

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 41,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$35.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,475,459.70. In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 41,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$35.86 per share, with a total value of C$1,475,459.70. Also, Director Martine Irman purchased 10,000 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$36.76 per share, with a total value of C$367,638.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 71,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,630,974. Corporate insiders own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

About First National Financial

(Get Free Report)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.