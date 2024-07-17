First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Gap Down to $233.24

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $233.24, but opened at $220.22. First Solar shares last traded at $215.91, with a volume of 423,166 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on First Solar from $248.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $187.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on First Solar from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.04 and a 200 day moving average of $190.25.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 2,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $393,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,120.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares in the company, valued at $8,419,797.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $393,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,120.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,153 shares of company stock worth $12,540,428. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

