First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Price Target Cut to $18.00

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FWRG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

FWRG stock opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $25.98. The company has a market capitalization of $984.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, Director William A. Kussell sold 8,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $185,330.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,238.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWRG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

