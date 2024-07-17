Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $99.48

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $99.48 and last traded at $100.74, with a volume of 107120 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $103.22.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

Five Below Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.23.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.29 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Five Below by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,799,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $689,165,000 after buying an additional 38,419 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,403,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $435,931,000 after acquiring an additional 58,883 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,876,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,278,000 after acquiring an additional 37,797 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Five Below by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 655,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,657,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares during the period.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

