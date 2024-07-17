Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.53-0.56 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $820-826 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $836.61 million.

Five Below Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $102.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.23. Five Below has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $216.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.29 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. Five Below’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FIVE shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $176.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Five Below from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $169.50.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

