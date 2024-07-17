Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.53-0.56 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $820-826 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $836.61 million.
Five Below Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of Five Below stock opened at $102.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.23. Five Below has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $216.18.
Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.29 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. Five Below’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.
Five Below Company Profile
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.
