Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Lowered to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $89.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $136.00. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 12.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FIVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $201.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $245.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.78.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $102.07 on Wednesday. Five Below has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $216.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.23.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 134.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 26.0% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 260,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,407,000 after purchasing an additional 53,752 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 81.8% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 6.8% during the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 4,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

