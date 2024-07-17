Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Lowered to $104.00 at Bank of America

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Bank of America from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Five Below from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho downgraded shares of Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.61.

Five Below stock opened at $102.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.29 and its 200-day moving average is $160.23. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $216.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.29 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Five Below will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,192,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Five Below by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,726,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 404,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,260,000 after acquiring an additional 11,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at $2,783,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

