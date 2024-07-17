Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Lifted to “Overweight” at KeyCorp

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $57.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FLR. Truist Financial upped their target price on Fluor from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fluor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Fluor Stock Performance

FLR opened at $50.26 on Wednesday. Fluor has a 52-week low of $29.94 and a 52-week high of $50.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.53.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). Fluor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fluor will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fluor by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,112,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $723,507,000 after purchasing an additional 51,322 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fluor by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,974,000 after purchasing an additional 177,907 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Fluor by 7.7% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 913,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,635,000 after buying an additional 65,275 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fluor by 18.0% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 810,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,276,000 after buying an additional 123,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Fluor by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 794,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,108,000 after buying an additional 53,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

