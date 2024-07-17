Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.
Fortitude Gold Stock Up 3.6 %
OTCMKTS:FTCO opened at 4.79 on Wednesday. Fortitude Gold has a fifty-two week low of 3.61 and a fifty-two week high of 6.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is 5.04.
Fortitude Gold Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fortitude Gold
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Impressive Rally: Eyeing Further Upside for This Financial Stock
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- High-Flying Stock Soars 50%: Time to Buy or Wait for a Dip?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Can This Top Insurance Stock Continue to Outperform the Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Fortitude Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortitude Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.