Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Price Target Raised to $7.00

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 30.11% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Full House Resorts in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLL opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. Full House Resorts has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $6.83. The firm has a market cap of $186.36 million, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average of $5.02.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $69.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.20 million. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.04% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Full House Resorts will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Full House Resorts

In other Full House Resorts news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger sold 9,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $49,605.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,869.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Elaine Guidroz sold 10,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $54,261.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,309.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lewis A. Fanger sold 9,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $49,605.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,869.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,004 shares of company stock worth $135,974. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Full House Resorts by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Full House Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Full House Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 69,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 39,706 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 581,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 40,032 shares during the period. 37.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.