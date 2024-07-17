Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.82

Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.82 and last traded at $17.78, with a volume of 145416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FULT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Fulton Financial from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens raised their price objective on Fulton Financial from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Fulton Financial Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.75.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $230.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.90 million. On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulton Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

