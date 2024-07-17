FY2024 Earnings Forecast for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of IQVIA in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 15th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $10.13 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.09. The consensus estimate for IQVIA’s current full-year earnings is $10.11 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for IQVIA’s FY2026 earnings at $12.90 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $14.20 EPS.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion.

IQV has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $241.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.73.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $232.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.92. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in IQVIA by 733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 327.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

