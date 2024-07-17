FY2024 EPS Estimates for Core Laboratories Inc. Decreased by Zacks Research (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Core Laboratories in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Core Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $129.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.47 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of CLB opened at $23.77 on Wednesday. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $27.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,825,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $184,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,258 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,392,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,096,000 after buying an additional 27,701 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 17.6% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,606,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,443,000 after buying an additional 240,989 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 754,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,323,000 after acquiring an additional 134,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 639,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,915,000 after acquiring an additional 52,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

