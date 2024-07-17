FY2024 EPS Estimates for RPM International Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of RPM International in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $4.92 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.93. The consensus estimate for RPM International’s current full-year earnings is $4.94 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for RPM International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Vertical Research upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.10.

RPM International Stock Performance

Shares of RPM opened at $115.50 on Wednesday. RPM International has a 12-month low of $88.84 and a 12-month high of $120.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPM International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of RPM International by 273.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 588.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.40%.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

