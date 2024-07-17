Galenica AG (OTCMKTS:GALNF) Short Interest Update

Galenica AG (OTCMKTS:GALNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,300 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the June 15th total of 94,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Galenica Price Performance

GALNF stock opened at C$75.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$75.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$75.25. Galenica has a fifty-two week low of C$75.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$75.25.

About Galenica

Galenica AG operates as a healthcare service provider in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through two segments, Products & Care, and Logistics & IT. The Products & Care segment operates pharmacies and partner pharmacies under the Amavita, Sun Store, and Coop Vitality brands. This segment also offers medication for treatment of patients at home; launches and distributes a portfolio of consumer health, pharmaceutical, and parapharmaceutical products; and marketing and sale services to partners in the healthcare market.

