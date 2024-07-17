Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Short Interest Update

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the June 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 424,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $478.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gartner

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total value of $200,241.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at $893,558.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total value of $200,241.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,558.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total transaction of $4,552,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 608,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,929,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 22,544 shares of company stock worth $10,079,813. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,974,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,277,999,000 after purchasing an additional 60,786 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Gartner by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,852,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $835,826,000 after buying an additional 198,274 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,555,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $741,420,000 after acquiring an additional 10,718 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,208,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $545,353,000 after acquiring an additional 52,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 920,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $415,344,000 after acquiring an additional 143,556 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of IT stock opened at $466.10 on Wednesday. Gartner has a twelve month low of $323.61 and a twelve month high of $486.54. The company has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $442.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $452.30.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

