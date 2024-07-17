Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY) Increases Dividend to GBX 6.20 Per Share

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from Gateley’s previous dividend of $3.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Gateley Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Gateley stock opened at GBX 135.35 ($1.76) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 132.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 132.38. The company has a market cap of £178.17 million, a P/E ratio of 1,238.18 and a beta of 0.94. Gateley has a 12-month low of GBX 109.80 ($1.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 166 ($2.15).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gateley in a research report on Tuesday.

About Gateley

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corporate, Business Services, People, and Property. The company offers a range of services, such as legal, banking, corporate, restructuring advisory, taxation, commercial, commercial dispute resolution, complex international litigation, reputation, media, and privacy law services.

Featured Articles

