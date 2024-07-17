GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 174,334 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 170,173 shares.The stock last traded at $10.44 and had previously closed at $10.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GCMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

GCM Grosvenor Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.26.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $108.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.23 million. GCM Grosvenor had a net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 67.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GCM Grosvenor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. GCM Grosvenor’s payout ratio is -137.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GCM Grosvenor

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GCMG. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 10.5% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 23.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

