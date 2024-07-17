GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Short Interest Update

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the June 15th total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 106.5 days.
GDI Integrated Facility Services Price Performance
Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $35.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.61.
About GDI Integrated Facility Services
