GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Short Interest Update

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the June 15th total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 106.5 days.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Price Performance

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $35.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.61.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

(Get Free Report)

Read More

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the outsourced facility services industry in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Business Services Canada, Business Services USA, Technical Services, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers cleaning services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, vacuuming, carpet cleaning, washing walls and glass, shampooing rugs, removing trash and debris, and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.