GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on August 15th

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th.

GE HealthCare Technologies has a payout ratio of 2.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect GE HealthCare Technologies to earn $4.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.5%.

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $82.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.99. GE HealthCare Technologies has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $94.50. The stock has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.06.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $1,649,916.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,167,296.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, insider Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $1,649,916.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,167,296.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,482 shares of company stock worth $7,369,137 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GEHC has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Argus upped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.09.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

