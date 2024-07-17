Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Short Interest Update

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 369,400 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the June 15th total of 394,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Geberit Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBERF opened at $617.04 on Wednesday. Geberit has a 12-month low of $492.39 and a 12-month high of $633.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $603.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $590.14.

Get Geberit alerts:

Geberit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.