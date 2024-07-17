Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Short Interest Update

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,248,400 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the June 15th total of 4,728,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 39.0 days.

Geely Automobile Trading Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:GELYF opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13. Geely Automobile has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1.49.

About Geely Automobile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of passenger vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

