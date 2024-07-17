Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Short Interest Update

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,248,400 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the June 15th total of 4,728,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 39.0 days.
Geely Automobile Trading Up 1.0 %
OTCMKTS:GELYF opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13. Geely Automobile has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1.49.
About Geely Automobile
