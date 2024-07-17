Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 6,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $1,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,988 shares of company stock worth $17,752,805 in the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $183.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.22 and a 12-month high of $191.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.58.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

