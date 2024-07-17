General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 3.2% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 96,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 356,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,960,000 after buying an additional 24,505 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.8% during the first quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 178,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.82.

GIS stock opened at $62.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.55. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $77.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.68%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

