Genpact (NYSE:G) Lifted to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $43.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Genpact from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

Get Genpact alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on G

Genpact Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE G opened at $33.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.36. Genpact has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 14.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Genpact will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Genpact

In other Genpact news, Director N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $33,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at $242,141. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Genpact

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Genpact by 14.1% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,240,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,941,000 after acquiring an additional 153,140 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact by 13.4% in the second quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genpact by 17.0% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 9,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact by 160.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.