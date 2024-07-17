George Weston (TSE:WN) Sets New 12-Month High at $210.44

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$210.44 and last traded at C$209.45, with a volume of 12311 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$208.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on WN shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$222.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$226.00 to C$227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$205.00 to C$212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$200.00 to C$212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$185.00 to C$196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, George Weston has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$216.67.

George Weston Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$195.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$183.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of C$27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38.

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$2.30 earnings per share for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of C$13.74 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that George Weston Limited will post 12.1466667 earnings per share for the current year.

George Weston Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 34.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$190.49, for a total value of C$1,904,880.00. In other news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$190.49, for a total value of C$1,904,880.00. Also, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$193.25, for a total transaction of C$252,577.75. Insiders sold a total of 26,307 shares of company stock valued at $5,071,972 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 58.49% of the company’s stock.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Featured Articles

