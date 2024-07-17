Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Sells 14,413 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,413 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.7% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 32,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 14,015 shares during the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $2,081,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $1,062,990.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,304,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,343 shares of company stock worth $14,137,789. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $213.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.68 and a 200-day moving average of $189.67. The company has a market cap of $613.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $213.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

