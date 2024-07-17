Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 39.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,211 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,108 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROCK. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 820,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,766,000 after acquiring an additional 450,665 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 92.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 314,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,360,000 after acquiring an additional 151,298 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,819,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,717,000 after acquiring an additional 60,950 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 634,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,120,000 after acquiring an additional 56,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $79.49 on Wednesday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $59.66 and a one year high of $87.40. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.74.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $292.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gibraltar Industries

(Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.