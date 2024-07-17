Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,591,400 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the June 15th total of 2,817,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 108.0 days.

Gibson Energy Trading Down 2.6 %

OTCMKTS GBNXF opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of $13.45 and a 12-month high of $17.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

