Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NASDAQ:GLADZ)

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2024

Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GLADZGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Monday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLADZ opened at $25.59 on Wednesday. Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 has a twelve month low of $24.45 and a twelve month high of $25.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.29.

About Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028

leaders in private equity, debt and real estate ownership and financing, the gladstone companies are a family of public investment funds. our funds as applicable, invest in commercial real estate, farmland, and small and medium-sized companies and provide financing to such businesses across the capital structure, from second lien and mezzanine debt, to equity and real estate financing solutions.

Featured Articles

