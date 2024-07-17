Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NASDAQ:GLADZ)

Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GLADZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Monday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GLADZ opened at $25.59 on Wednesday. Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 has a twelve month low of $24.45 and a twelve month high of $25.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.29.
About Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028
