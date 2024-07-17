Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOOD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on September 30th

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Gladstone Commercial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 28.9% per year over the last three years. Gladstone Commercial has a payout ratio of 1,500.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.7%.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOD opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $35.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.41 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 3.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOD

About Gladstone Commercial

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.