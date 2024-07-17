Gladstone Land Co. (LAND) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 20th

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0467 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Gladstone Land has a payout ratio of -180.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.4%.

Gladstone Land Trading Up 0.5 %

Gladstone Land stock opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.39. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44. The stock has a market cap of $540.11 million, a P/E ratio of 251.21, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on LAND shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gladstone Land from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Gladstone Land from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Land has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

