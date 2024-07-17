Gladstone Land Co. (LANDM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on September 30th

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Gladstone Land Stock Performance

LANDM opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $24.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.06.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

