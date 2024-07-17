Gladstone Land Co. (LANDP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 20th

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Gladstone Land has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years.

Gladstone Land Stock Performance

LANDP stock opened at $21.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.86. Gladstone Land has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $21.31.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

