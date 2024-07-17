Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Short Interest Up 13.0% in June

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the June 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 771,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Glencore Price Performance
Shares of GLNCY stock opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Glencore has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.23.
About Glencore
