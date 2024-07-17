Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Short Interest Up 13.0% in June

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the June 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 771,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Glencore Price Performance

Shares of GLNCY stock opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Glencore has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.23.

About Glencore

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

