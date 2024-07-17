Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Holdings Raised by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 113,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GNL opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -60.44%.

GNL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Net Lease has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,201,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,924,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,201,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,924,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $702,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,829,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,092.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,043,070 shares of company stock worth $7,497,437. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

